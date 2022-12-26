ADVERTISEMENT

Man pushed under lorry during quarrel dies

December 26, 2022 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was murdered in Balanagar police station limits on Sunday morning after two persons got into a heated argument over an amount of ₹ 800. At about 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, Kashiram and Srinivas, both working as labourers, got into an argument over their wages of ₹800.

Soon the argument turned into a physical fight after which Mr. Kashiram brutally beat Mr. Srinivas with a stick and later pushed him under a running lorry at Narsapur crossroads. Mr. Srinivas came under the lorry and died on the spot. Upon noticing the body, locals alerted the police immediately about the incident.

Speaking to The Hindu, K Bhaskar, Inspector, Balanagar Police Station said, “We have arrested the accused Kashiram and sent him to remand. A case has been registered against him and we have booked him for murder.”

