Man posing as OSD to CM, associates held

Conned many promising 2BHK houses

A man who falsely claimed to be an officer on special duty and personal assistant to the Chief Minister and duped over 100 victims by promising them 2BHK houses and taking money in return, was apprehended along with his associates, police said on Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Avushodapu Sudhakar (36). A native of Tarpally in Peddapalli district, he is a real estate broker and a resident of Gourinandhapuram in Kapra. His alleged associate was identified as Sangoju Nagaraju (35). He is a security guard by profession, and a resident of Jammigadda in Medchal district. He allegedly used to escort Sudhakar when on the move. The second alleged associate is Battala Bheemaiah (32), a driver, and resident of Balaji Nagar in Medchal district.

Based on inputs, the North Zone Task Force and S R Nagar Police apprehended the accused, and seized cash and other items, all worth ₹ 2.20 crore.

“The accused impersonated government employees, claimed to be working in the Chief Minister’s office and cheated the public. They moved in a high-end car and carried a fake pistol. In the name of getting 2BHK houses, and government land allotment, and also promising jobs in the police force and getting gold at lesser prices, they have cheated the public to the tune of approximately ₹ 3 crore,” Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said that the material which was seized comprises ₹ 1 crore in cash, property documents which are worth another crore, an SUV, 14 mobile phones, a toy pistol, fake ID card which showed that the accused is an OSD to the CM, and a Secretariat entry card. Two previous cases, one at Tukaram Gate police station and the other at Bhupalpally police station, were also registered.

The accused allegedly moved from one place to another, and changed SIM cards, so as to avoid detection.

The accused are allegedly involved in eight cases registered at different police stations, including two in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits and one in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.