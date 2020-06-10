HyderabadHYDERABAD 10 June 2020 08:11 IST
Man murders wife, father-in-law in Vikarabad district
Updated: 10 June 2020 08:11 IST
A man, Kaleem, on Tuesday allegedly murdered his wife, Haji Begum, and father-in-law, Gaffar, a registered medical practitioner, in Balampet in Vikarabad district.
The couple were said to have a strained relationship. To protect his daughter from harassment, Gaffar asked her, and Kaleem to live with him in his house, to which Kaleem agreed. On Tuesday, Kaleem asked Haji Begum to come with him to Champapet, which proposal she rejected. The accused then allegedly stabbed her and chased Gaffar and stabbed him too. Kaleem was arrested.
