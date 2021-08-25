Man murders friend over dispute

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 22:55 IST

A man allegedly murdered his friend at the victim’s residence in Gudimalkapur.

According to Asifnagar police who are investigating the case, the victim Syed Aijaz was a cab driver by profession. The accused has been identified as Sajjad Hussain, also a cab driver.

Sajjad was allegedly facing marital discord and Aijaz tried to intervene. This allegedly enraged the accused, who went to Aijaz’s house. As soon as he opened the door, the accused stabbed him several times and fled the scene. The victim died on the spot. Police suspect Sajjad had ban accomplice.

A case has been booked an investigation is underway.