Hyderabad

Man murdered over watching video on mobile

Staff Reporter hyderabad 19 December 2021 19:14 IST
Updated: 19 December 2021 19:14 IST

Quarrel over watching a video on mobile phone resulted in the murder of a migrant labourer at Asif Nagar in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Jitender (26), and his friend Farooq, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were carpenters at a workshop at Jhirra, and they used to stay there.

While going to bed, the duo had a fight over watching a video on mobile that resulted in both attacking each other. “Farooq hit Jitender’s head with a blunt object and the latter died on the spot,” police said, adding that Farooq too suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

