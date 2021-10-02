Hyderabad

Man murdered in Falaknuma PS limits

A 25-year-old man, who was recently married, was murdered late in the night on Friday night under Falaknuma police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Shaik Abbas, a resident of Gulzar Nagar in Teegalkunta of the old city. He used to eke a livelihood as an electrician, and got married a little over two months ago. After having dinner at home last night, he received a call and left the house after informing the inmates.

The victim’s acquaintance allegedly called him on phone and is believed to have murdered him over disagreements. Soon after the murder was reported, police reached the scene of crime and began preliminary investigation.

Police suspect that those who called the victim could be behind the murder.

The victim was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Police have booked a murder case and an investigation is underway.


