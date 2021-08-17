Man murdered by couple

HYDERABAD

17 August 2021 19:16 IST

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered in the early hours on Tuesday by a married couple residing in Nagalakshmi Nagar, Mallapur, police said.

Nacharam police, who are investigating the case, identified the victim as a petty trader Sohail and the accused couple as Moin Khan and Neha Begum.

According to police, Mr. Sohail was a resident of Warasiguda. He had befriended Ms. Neha a few months ago, and used to visit her residence. This led to friction between the couple with Mr. Moin objecting to his presence, especially in his absence.

Police said that on Tuesday, the victim went to meet Ms. Neha at her resident around 4.30 a.m. When Mr. Moin allegedly saw the victim in the house, he along with Ms. Neha murdered him by slitting his throat with a knife.

Nacharam inspector of police said that a case has been booked and investigation is underway. He said that the accused couple are not in custody at the moment.