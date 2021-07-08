Man murdered at Kalapather

A 35-year-old man was murdered on Thursday in the Kalapather police station limits.

The victim, identified as Syed Mukarram Ali, was attacked by two unidentified persons who barged into his house and attacked him with sharp objects. Sources said that the incident happened later in the evening near Chunne ki Bhatti area.

Soon after the murder was reported, Kalapather police reached the spot and began an investigation. It suspected that previous enmity could have led to the murder. The victim’s body was taken to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

A murder case has been booked and all angles are being probed.