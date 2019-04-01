Man misbehaves with co-flyer, apologises

A 29-year-old passenger of a Chennai-bound Indigo flight was ‘detained’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with his co-passenger.
The woman, who was travelling with her husband to Chennai, accused Zabarjit Singh of touching her inappropriately and using filthy language. They had a connecting flight to Chennai from Hyderabad.
“On arrival at the RGIA, the cabin crew alerted the CISF personnel and RGIA police. The complainant and accused were brought to the arrival area, where an enquiry was conducted. Singh confessed to the crime and apologised. So, no case was registered. Singh is a native of Karnal in Haryana.
