Man kills woman after rape attempt

Hyderabad

20 July 2020 00:19 IST

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man, after he attempted to rape her at a family care centre in L.B. Nagar on Saturday evening.

The victim from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, got a job at a family care service centre in Janapriya, three days ago, and was staying at office. Prior to this, she worked at a private hospital in Kukatpally.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, her colleague Venkateshwara Rao, who was in an inebriated condition, attempted to sexually assault her, but when she managed to escape from his clutches, he hit her with a blunt object and strangled her to death, L.B. Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said on Sunday.

The offence came to light after centre owner Chandrasekhar Reddy found her lying unconscious in the kitchen with a scarf around her neck. “After completing his assignment, the 35-year-old Rao returned to office at 2 p.m. When the owner left the office, the accused tried to sexually assault the woman, and when she tried to escape, he killed her, fearing that she would reveal about it,” the inspector said quoting the accused.