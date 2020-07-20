Man kills woman after rape attempt

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man, after he attempted to rape her at a family care centre in L.B. Nagar on Saturday evening.
The victim from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, got a job at a family care service centre in Janapriya, three days ago, and was staying at office. Prior to this, she worked at a private hospital in Kukatpally.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, her colleague Venkateshwara Rao, who was in an inebriated condition, attempted to sexually assault her, but when she managed to escape from his clutches, he hit her with a blunt object and strangled her to death, L.B. Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said on Sunday.
The offence came to light after centre owner Chandrasekhar Reddy found her lying unconscious in the kitchen with a scarf around her neck. “After completing his assignment, the 35-year-old Rao returned to office at 2 p.m. When the owner left the office, the accused tried to sexually assault the woman, and when she tried to escape, he killed her, fearing that she would reveal about it,” the inspector said quoting the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath