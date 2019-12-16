Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a 36-year-old man allegedly killed her by slitting her throat at their house in Hafiz Baba Nagar of Kanchanbagh here in the wee hours of Monday.

Sana Sultana (32), was married to Mohammed Mazhar Khan for 14 years and the couple have four children.

Kanchanbagh police, who registered a case of murder against Khan, who is currently at large, said the offence took place around 1.30 a.m. after a heated argument broke out, following which the man slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

The children were at their maternal grandparents' house in Charminar when Khan committed the offence.

According to inspector J Venkat Reddy, the accused started suspecting Sana’s character and had frequent altercations with her. On Thursday too, he asked Sana and her children to leave the house, following which she went to her parents' house in Charminar, he said.

“It was only on Saturday, Khan went to his in-laws' house and brought the victim to his house on the pretext of taking her to a dargah. Her parents suspect it was a planned murder,” Mr. Reddy said.