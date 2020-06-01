Man kills wife in SR Nagar

A 42-year-old home-maker was murdered by her husband after a drunken quarrel on Sunday night at Government General and Chest Hospital Quarters in Erragadda.

The couple - Nanduri Rani and Sanju - consumed liquor and went to their quarters where they picked up an argument over family issues, following which the former stabbed his wife with a knife.

“They fell unconscious due to the influence of alcohol. When Sanju woke up on Monday morning, he found his wife in a pool of blood and called their three children, who went to their relatives place at RC Puram,” SR Nagar inspector S Murali Krishna said. Sanju is a driver at the Chest Hospital,

“The children rushed to their house and found their mother dead and the father fled from the spot. Their children and other family members informed us that the couple regularly quarrelled,” the inspector said.

Rani’s body was sent to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and teams were formed to nab the accused.

A murder case was registered.