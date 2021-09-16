Man kills wife, her mother

Hyderabad

A nurse at Military Hospital, Trimulgherry and her mother, were killed by her husband at their official residence here on Thursday morning.

The accused, Chinna Babu (39), an electrician (outsourcing) at Military Hospital, suspected the fidelity of his wife Pushpalata (29) and started harassing her. He is a native of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. The couple had two children. Recently, Pushpalata’s mother Kumari came to the city and started living with them. “Babu and Pushpalata also had family disputes over giving preference to each other’s parents,” Begumpet ACP Naresh Reddy said.

As part of his plan, on Wednesday Babu purchased a gardening sickle and hid it in the house. On Thursday morning around 10.30 a.m. he picked up an argument with his wife and sent his children out. “He bolted the door from inside and attacked Kumari, later he attacked his wife. They suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” the officer said, adding that upon getting a Dial 100 call, a team from Trimulgherry police station rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the morgue.

