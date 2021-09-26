Hyderabad

Man kills wife, attempts to end life

A techie allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife and later attempted to end his life at their residence at Pragathi Nagar under Bachupally police station here on Saturday.

The victim, Sudha Rani, a homemaker, got married to Kiran Kumar, 28 days ago and the couple recently moved to Hyderabad from their native place Kamareddy, ACP (Kukatpally) A. Chandra Shekar said.

Since their marriage, Kumar had ill-treated Sudha Rani and suspected her fidelity. He suspected that his wife had an illicit relationship with his father.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple had a heated argument, following which Kumar slit her throat with a vegetable knife. Later, he attempted to end his life in the similar manner.

The incident came to light when the woman’s parents came to their house from Kamareddy. “When the couple did not respond to repeated knocks and phone calls, Sudha Rani’s parents with the help of neighbours broke open the door and found their daughter in a shocking state lying in the bed. Their son-in-law was found in an unconscious state in the bathroom,” police said.

Kumar was rushed to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical assistance. Sudha Rani’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.


