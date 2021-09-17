Man kills two-year-old son

Hyderabad

A two-year-old boy was brutally murdered by his father at Prashanth Nagar under Langer Houz police station limits here on Friday evening.

The accused, Haseeb, a former software employee, took his son, Ismail, to the terrace of their house and slit his throat with a knife, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar division) R.G. Siva Maruthi said.

Haseeb, who got married to Hasrat six years ago, quit is job four year ago and was suspected to be mentally retarded. Around 4.30 p.m., the accused took Ismail to the terrace. Harsat saw him carrying a knife and immediately rushed to the terrace, but by then he had resorted to the extreme act and fled the spot, police said.

Ismail was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on the complaint lodged by Hasrat, a case was registered against her husband and a manhunt was launched to nab him.