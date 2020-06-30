Man kills two sisters

A 25-year-old man killed his two sisters and attacked another sister and her husband in old city on Monday evening. The accused killed his wife in January last and was released on bail.
According to police, Ahmed-bin-Salam-ba-Ismaili, addicted to alcohol and other vices, picked-up an argument with his sisters, Zakira Begum (45) and Raziya Begum (35), over property distribution, and hacked them to death. The offence took place around 7 p.m. at his residence in Salala of Chandrayangutta police station.
Later, he went to his younger sister Noor Begum’s (28) house in Nabil Colony of Balapur and attacked the former and her husband, Omer-ba-Hassan (36). However, they suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Owaisi Hospital, where their health condition is said to be stable, police said.
A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, who is currently at large.
