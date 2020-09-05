Man ‘kills’ son for not buying him liquor

Hyderabad

05 September 2020 23:32 IST

An alcoholic man allegedly killed his 32-year-old son by hitting on his head with a sharp weapon after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor. The offence took place at Gondiguda village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on Friday evening.

According to Jannaram sub-inspector Madhusudhan Rao, the murder took place between 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. when the victim, Parasa Gangadhar was alone in their house. His mother went to his sister's place, a few metres away.

The accused, Parasa Kari (59), entered the house and asked his son to give him ₹30 to buy liquor. "He was already drunk. When Gangadhar refused, the father picked up an argument with his son and attacked him," the sub-inspector said on Saturday, adding that the victim bled to death.

"Kari waited till his wife returned and explained everything to her. Then, he fled the spot," Mr. Rao said.

A case was booked against Kari.

History-sheeter killed

A history-sheeter was stabbed to death by four persons, including a minor, at Ansari Road in Falaknuma on Friday night.

The victim, Mohammed Javed (29), alias Jodi Javed, a resident of Achi Reddy Nagar, was a property offender and a history-sheeter with the Falaknuma police.

Inspector R Devender said that around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Javed snatched a ganja sachet from the 17-year-old person when he was going to a function. “The minor bore a grudge against Javed and, while returning with his friends, he noticed Javed and the group attacked the latter with weapons,” the inspector said. Javed died at OGH. The four accused persons were arrested.