Man kills neighbour’s dog with air gun

Irked by the barking of his neighbour’s dog, Avinash Karan (38), a branch manager of a private bank allegedly killed the animal by firing a pellet using his air gun at Babu Nagar of Saroornagar here on Sunday.

Police said that the incident took place around 4 p.m. in front of his house and locals immediately informed its owner. The dog was shifted to the nearby Government Veterinary Hospital for autopsy, which will be conducted on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by its owner, Seemala Raju Yadav, a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code, besides Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960 was registered against Karan, a manager of HDFC Bank in Begumpet. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Karan purchased the air gun a few months ago, to kill rodents and scare birds troubling them at home.

After his arrest, Karan told police that the dog used to frequently enter his house and he did not expect that the pet would die due to the pellet he fired. “I fired the air gun to scare the animal and did not anticipate that it would die,” a police officer said, quoting the accused.