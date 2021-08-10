Hyderabad

Man kills his mother over property dispute

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on Tuesday by her own son. The motive behind the alleged matricide is disputes over property in the victim’s name.

The gruesome murder happened in Kummera village in Chevella mandal, which is approximately 45 km from the city on Monday.

According to Chevella police, who are investigating the case, the accused Dharmapuram Kistaiah (40) had disagreement with the victim, identified as Papamma, after she threatened to disinherit him of property which included land and a house. The accused is said to have borne a grudge against his mother because of this and allegedly picked up a quarrel with his mother over this issue on Monday evening.

Police said that Kistaiah smashed his mother’s head with a boulder when she was sleeping outside her house. A murder case has been booked and an investigation is underway.


Comments
