Man kills friend’s daughter, attempts suicide

Hyderabad

02 July 2020 21:03 IST

A five-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her mother’s friend at Vihar Colony of Pocharam in Ghatkesar here on Thursday.

After slitting the girl's throat, Karunakar, an unemployed youth, attempted to kill himself in the same manner, police said.

The accused and the victim’s mother Anusha are known to each others family for a long time.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Ghatkesar police, the offence took place around 12.30 p.m. when Karunakar went to Anusha’s house, he saw their common friend Rajashekar there and lost his temper. He suspected her fidelity and picked up argument with Anusha and Rajashekar, before attacking them.

“In defence, Anusha tried to push him inside a room in which the girl Aadhya was sitting. Soon, he picked a sharp object and slit her throat. Before inflicting himself, Karunakar attacked Rajashekar with the same weapon,” the investigators said.

Anusha along with the help of neighbours rushed Aadhya to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Karunakar alleged Anusha had an extra-marital affair with him. However, her husband Kalyan, panchayat secretary for Atmakur mandal, told police that the accused was levelling false allegations.

“The mother is not able to validate anything and the accused is also in the hospital. Husband does not suspect anything,” said Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K. Murthy.

Kalyan was not at home and came to know about the offence only after police asked him to come to the hospital.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.