Man ‘kills’ friend over disagreement

26 August 2020 23:52 IST

A 26-year old man’s body was found with the head smashed with a boulder in Syed Nagar in Banjara Hills police station limits on Wednesday.

Police said Sk Abdul Razzak Ali was said to be an unemployed youth. His friend Md Ghouse, around 26 and a driver by profession, was suspected to have killed him after a disagreement arose between the two.

Police said the accused and the victim were residents of Golconda. The duo went on a two-wheeler to Syed Nagar on Tuesday night where they allegedly disagreed on an issue. The disagreement turned into a scuffle after which Ghouse allegedly smashed Ali’s head with a boulder. A case was booked.

