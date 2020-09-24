Man accused of killing father

24 September 2020 23:30 IST

A 22-year-old youngster from Gundala village in Ranga Reddy district, on Thursday admitted to killing his father 50-days ago and later buried his body in their agriculture field. His mother Lalitha allegedly helped him.

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said that the offence took place on the night of July 30 over petty disputes. The accused, Rakesh, told police that his father S. Kistaiah alias Krishna, a farmer, was physically abusing Lalitha, and him after consuming liquor.

On the fateful night too, Kistaiah picked up a heated argument with them, following which the mother-son duo throttled him to death, police said.

“While Rakesh was throttling, Lalitha held Kistaiah's legs. After 10 p.m., they took the body to their field on a bike, about two kilometres from the house, where they dug a pit and buried it,” Mr. Reddy said.

When relatives and family members enquired about the victim's sudden disappearance, the accused told them that Kistaiah was working in Hyderabad as a daily wager owing to financial problems.

"Even after 50-day when he did not return, their relatives grew suspicious and confronted Rakesh, who later confessed of killing his father with the help of his mother," the DCP said.

He said that a case was registered and the victim's body will be exhumed on Friday morning. Later, the remnants of the body will be sent to the government hospital for autopsy.