Man kills brother’s wife and her mother over property dispute

A 32-year-old woman and her mother were hacked to death by her husband’s brother over a property dispute at Chandrayangutta here on Friday morning .

The accused, Rahman, along with another person, allegedly killed Farida Begum (32) and her mother Shahzadi Begum (60) with a butcher knife, as they refused to give him possession of the house.

The offence took place around 9 a.m. and Farida’s father Mohammed Hussain who saw Rahman leaving his house in a hurry, went inside only to find his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Chandrayangutta inspector Rudra Bhaskar said that eight years ago, Farida’s husband Mehtab Qureshi and Rehman had brought a house in GM Colony and registered it in Farida’s name. “Three years ago, Rahman returned to India from Dubai and asked for his share in the house, which was settled after the money was paid to him,” he said.

However, Rehman, even after taking money from his brother, had claimed ownership of the house and wanted its possession, which was rejected by family members. He had nursed a grouse against his relatives.

On Friday, he barged into the house in a fit of rage and killed Farida Begum and Shazadi Begum.