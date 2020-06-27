Man killed with spanner at Kalapathar

Hyderabad

A 30-year-old man was murdered by his wife’s former husband’s brother at Kalapathar in the Old City here on Friday night.

Police said that Mohammed Rauf of Tekri in the area was chatting with some of his friends when the accused Mumtaz Ali (28), a plumber, picked up an argument with the former and smashed his head with a spanner, and as a result he died on the spot. The offence took place around 11.30 p.m.

Two years ago, after Ali’s brother passed away, his sister-in-law got married to Rauf and since then he was moving closely with Ali’s family. “Ali, who is addicted to alcohol, was unable to digest the fact that his sister-in-law’s husband has become very close to his parents. He bore a grudge, and decided to eliminate Rauf,” police said.

A case was registered and police are searching for Ali, who is currently at large.