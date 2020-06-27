Man killed with spanner at Kalapathar

A 30-year-old man was murdered by his wife’s former husband’s brother at Kalapathar in the Old City here on Friday night.
Police said that Mohammed Rauf of Tekri in the area was chatting with some of his friends when the accused Mumtaz Ali (28), a plumber, picked up an argument with the former and smashed his head with a spanner, and as a result he died on the spot. The offence took place around 11.30 p.m.
Two years ago, after Ali’s brother passed away, his sister-in-law got married to Rauf and since then he was moving closely with Ali’s family. “Ali, who is addicted to alcohol, was unable to digest the fact that his sister-in-law’s husband has become very close to his parents. He bore a grudge, and decided to eliminate Rauf,” police said.
A case was registered and police are searching for Ali, who is currently at large.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath