Man killed, wife injured in Madhapur accident

Gautam Dev Gadai with wife Swetha Sravani.

Hyderabad

14 November 2020 00:17 IST

Victim was Secunderabad Club manager

A man was killed on his spot while his wife suffered grievous injuries when a luxury car driven by a techie under the influence of alcohol hit their bike at Madhapur in the wee hours of Friday.

Madhapur police registered a case under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 185 (Drunk Driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act against Mancham Kasi Vishwanath, 29, of Bachupally. He was also charged with signal jumping.

When subjected to breath analysis, Vishwanath's blood alcohol concentration was above 150 mg per 100 ml of blood and he was arrested, Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accident took place around 1.15 a.m. near Cyber Tower junction when the victims, Gautam Dev Gadai, 33, Swetha Sravani, 32, from Kondapur, were returning home from Diwali shopping. Gautham was the manager of Secunderabad Club.

According to Mr. Ravindra Prasad, the accused Vishwanath and his friend Koushik consumed liquor at a pub in Jubilee Hills and were on their way to a restaurant in Kukatpally for dinner.

At Cyber Tower junction, the accused, who was driving Mercedes Benz car belonging to a politician from a prominent party of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, jumped the red signal at a high speed and rammed the victim’s bike who were going towards Kondapur, as a result of which the couple fell off from their bike, the officer said. While death was instant for Gautam, his wife Sravani is battling for life in a private hospital at Madhapur.

Soon, the accused abandoned the vehicle and sped from the spot.

Police who rushed to the accident scene, analysed the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area and nabbed Vishwanath, while Koushik is still at large.