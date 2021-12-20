Man killed, wife injured in accident on ORR

A church pastor was killed and his wife suffered severe injuries when their car rammed a moving truck on the Nehru Outer Ring Road under Rajendranagar police station area here on Monday morning.

The victims Jetti Charles Daniel (40) and Hepsiba Sravanti (36) from Vanasthalipuram were returning home from Sangareddy after attending the funeral of their relative when the accident took place around 9.40 a.m.

“Daniel, who was behind the wheel, was driving the car at a high speed and failed to notice a moving truck in the same lane. The car crashed into the truck from behind; as a result, he died on the spot, and Sravanti suffered injuries,” Rajendranagar inspector K. Kanakaiah said.

The injured was rushed to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, for immediate medical assistance and her husband’s body was taken to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.