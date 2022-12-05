Man killed over financial dispute in Hyderabad’s Balapur

December 05, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man was allegedly murdered by an auto-rickshaw driver in Balapur police limits late on Sunday over continuing financial disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that Mohammed Quadri who came to the house of Md. Akbar at Wadi-e-Huda with an iron rod, attacked and caused his instant death.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the duo had disputes over money for some time. Reportedly, Quadri was angry that Akbar, who took a huge sum as loan, delayed repayment and refused to return.

Police shifted the victim’s body to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure. Police arrested Quadri and booked him for murder. A probe was opened.