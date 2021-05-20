Man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Bandlaguda main road in LB Nagar police station limits here on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8.30 p.m. when the victim, Vijay Babu, was going to Indu Aranya on his Royal Enfield bike from Sai Nagar Colony. Babu was a car driver.

“When he was passing Bandlaguda main road, another biker came in the opposite direction and crashed into his bike, as a result of wichh Babu suffered fatal injuries,” inspector V Ashok Reddy said.