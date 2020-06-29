Hyderabad

Man killed in road accident at Narsingi

A 42-year-old man was killed when a drunk stock trader rammed his luxury car into his four-wheeler at Narsingi here on Saturday night.

Challa Srinivasa Rao (44) from Ayyappa Society in Madhapur was driving his Mercedes Benz on the wrong side of the one-way service road of ORR when the accident took place around 11.40 p.m. Narsingi inspector Gangadhar said Srinivasa Rao, who was under the influence of alcohol, dozed off at the wheel. The victim, Nageshwara Rao, working at Mantri Developers, died on the spot.

Srinivasa Rao was taken into custody and a case was booked.

