Hyderabad

Man killed in broad daylight on NH 65

SP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy at the spot where the murder took place in Rudraram village in Sangareddy district on Friday.

SP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy at the spot where the murder took place in Rudraram village in Sangareddy district on Friday.  

more-in

The victim, a murder accused, was killed on a busy stretch of road

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight on NH 65 at Rudraram village near Patancheru on Friday.

Though the incident took place on a busy stretch amid heavy traffic, none tried to prevent the crime, even as some of them recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media.

According to Lalu Naik, Circle Inspector, Patancheru, the victim was identified as Mahboob Hussain, an accused in a murder case that took place at Lakdaram, registered under Patancheru police station limits.

Hussain was returning to Hyderabad from Sangareddy along with his friend, Salman Ali, after attending the court hearing in the murder case. One Anwar of Lakdaram and his friends followed him in a car and three motorcycles and rammed his bike. When he fell down, Anwar and his aides attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the scene.

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others rushed to the spot. “ We have identified the accused and teams have been formed to nab them,” the police said. Hussain’s body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Patancheru police have registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 6:08:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-killed-in-broad-daylight-on-nh-65/article27395130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY