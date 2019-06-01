Man killed in broad daylight on NH 65

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight on NH 65 at Rudraram village near Patancheru on Friday.

Though the incident took place on a busy stretch amid heavy traffic, none tried to prevent the crime, even as some of them recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media.

According to Lalu Naik, Circle Inspector, Patancheru, the victim was identified as Mahboob Hussain, an accused in a murder case that took place at Lakdaram, registered under Patancheru police station limits.

Hussain was returning to Hyderabad from Sangareddy along with his friend, Salman Ali, after attending the court hearing in the murder case. One Anwar of Lakdaram and his friends followed him in a car and three motorcycles and rammed his bike. When he fell down, Anwar and his aides attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the scene.

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and others rushed to the spot. “ We have identified the accused and teams have been formed to nab them,” the police said. Hussain’s body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Patancheru police have registered a case and are investigating.