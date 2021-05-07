Man killed in accident on PVNR Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed while three others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in turned turtle on the PVNR Expressway here on Friday.

The accident took place around 2 p.m. between pillar no 291 and 292 when the family members were taking the victim, Mohammed Khaled, to a hospital at Mehdipatnam.

A resident of Kings Colony of Mailardevpally, Khaleed, was not feeling well, so the family members decided to take him to the hospital in a car. When they reached pillar number 292, the driver lost control on the wheel and rammed into the median and the vehicle turned turtle, as a result the occupants suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Khaled succumbed to his injuries.