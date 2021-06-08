Man killed for suspected sorcery

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

08 June 2021 21:13 IST

A man missing case reported under Dummugudem police station limits last month has turned out to be a gruesome murder committed under the influence of superstitious beliefs.

The murder of Kunja Bheemaiah, an elderly man of Kothamaredubaka tribal village, came to light on Tuesday morning following the arrest of four youths of the same village, who had allegedly strangled Bheemaiah to death and buried his body on the banks of the Godavari on May 12.

The four youths had allegedly killed Bheemaiah suspecting him to be practising sorcery, sources said.

Based on the confession reportedly made by the accused, the police exhumed the decomposed body of Bheemaiah from the crime scene and handed it over to the bereaved family members, after postmortem on Tuesday afternoon.