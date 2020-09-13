Man killed by wife’s relatives

A 27-year-old cab driver was brutally murdered allegedly by his wife’s parents and relatives at Babanagar of Kanchanbagh on Sunday evening.

The victim, Syed Munawar Qadiri, got married to one Simran Qureshi five years ago, and for the past few months, the couple had marital issues. Since then Ms. Simran left Qadiri and started living with her parents.

On Sunday evening, Qadiri’s in-laws called him to their house to resolve the issues between the couple, police said. “After a heated argument, Simran’s family members tied his hands and attacked him. Later, they slit his throat and threw him from the balcony of the first floor of the building,” police said.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Kanchanbagh police registered a murder case and the accused were taken into custody.