Hyderabad

Man killed by siblingover property dispute

A 40-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) division leader was bludgeoned to death by his brother at Shaikpet nalaon Wednesday over a property dispute, police said. Around 11.15 p.m. on Wednesday, the accused, Chinna alias Narender saw his brother, the victim, S Vijay Kumar, who is also a fish vendor, standing on the road near Shaikpet junction and picked up a quarrel with him about his share of money they would get by selling their two-storey building.

Chinna, who was already under the influence of alcohol, grabbed a stick and slammed on Vijay's head, which resulted in his instant death, Golconda police said. The act was recorded by the passers-by in their mobile phones. The accused was taken into custody.

