Man killed by his business partner

Hyderabad

22 August 2021 20:03 IST

Body was buried in roadside agricultural fields on the night of August 19

A businessman from Karmanghat was allegedly murdered by his business ‘partner’, who later buried his body in the roadside agricultural fields on the night of August 19.

The motive behind the alleged murder was a financial dispute. The gruesome murder happened between Charminar and Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, where the accused Sanju Kumar, a resident of Charminar and two of his associates — Girish and Jagannath — buried the victim Madhusudhan Reddy’s body in the agricultural fields. However, the offence came to light only the next day when an unknown person called Reddy’s wife and told her that some people kidnapped her husband and Sanju due to business rivalry. Soon, she approached Charminar police and based on her complaint, a man missing case was registered and police launched a probe.

According to Charminar police, the accused Sanju, a native of Karnataka, took a loan of ₹ 40 lakh from the victim by mortgaging his house documents. Despite repeated reminders, Sanju was not willing to return the amount and recently his sister and brother, who were caught by the Tenali police in Andhra Pradesh for transporting two tonnes of ganja in a lorry, named Reddy as one of their associates. “Though he (Reddy) was not associated with their ganja business, Sanju’s family members confessed his name, which further provoked him against the former,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

On August 19, Sanju asked Reddy to come to his house to collect the pending loan amount. “When Madhusudhan Reddy reached home, the accused along with his associates killed the former and stuffed his body in their SUV, which they drove towards Zaheerabad and disposed of the body,” police said.

Based on the technical evidence, the police reached the spot, exhumed the body and brought it to the city. They detained car driver Jagannath and a manhunt is on to nab the prime accused Sanju and Girish. Apparently, Reddy met Sanju in Chanchalguda prison, when he was arrested in connection with a murder case.