Man killed by friends after online game

A 25-year-old man was murdered by his friends after a heated argument over the paltry sum which was lost in the online Ludo game at Mangalhat here on Saturday night.

The victim, Mohammed Anees from Gachibowli, was stabbed several times by his four friends, over an argument that began after they met the victim and other friends -- Rasheed, 30, from Tapachabutra, and Mohammed Mustafa, 24, from Mangalhat, after a ‘fight’ which took place 10 days ago. They had disagreements over the Ludo betting amount.

The group first abused each other in filthy language and later attacked with fists. They were under the influence of alcohol. The accused persons left the place and returned after a few minutes with knives and other sharp objects and attacked Anis, Rasheed and Mustafa.

While Anis suffered severe stabbing injuries and died on the spot, two others had minor injuries.