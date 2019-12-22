Hyderabad

Man killed, another injured after car rams lorry

more-in

A 37-year-old private employee was killed and his colleague suffered severe injuries after their car rammed a stationary lorry in Vanasthalipuram here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place around 3 a.m. at Auto Nagar in the area when the victim, Rahul Bharadwaj and Sunal Rai, were returning from Chennai after attending a meeting there.

Mr Sunil, who was behind the wheels lost control and hit the sand-laden lorry from behind, and as a result, Rahul sitting on the front was crushed to death, said Vanasthalipuram sub-inspector K Venkat Reddy. Bharadwaj, a resident of Sainikpuro works for a pharma company here. He hails from New Delhi.

A case under Section 304-A ( causing death by negligence) was registered against the lorry driver B Yellaiah and a probe is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
transport accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 11:46:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-killed-another-injured-after-car-rams-lorry/article30374460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY