Man killed, another injured after car rams lorry

A 37-year-old private employee was killed and his colleague suffered severe injuries after their car rammed a stationary lorry in Vanasthalipuram here in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place around 3 a.m. at Auto Nagar in the area when the victim, Rahul Bharadwaj and Sunal Rai, were returning from Chennai after attending a meeting there.

Mr Sunil, who was behind the wheels lost control and hit the sand-laden lorry from behind, and as a result, Rahul sitting on the front was crushed to death, said Vanasthalipuram sub-inspector K Venkat Reddy. Bharadwaj, a resident of Sainikpuro works for a pharma company here. He hails from New Delhi.

A case under Section 304-A ( causing death by negligence) was registered against the lorry driver B Yellaiah and a probe is on.