Man killed after quarrel over pet dog

In a bizarre incident, a middle-aged man was killed allegedly by his neighbour following a quarrel over the unbridled movement of the former’s pet dog at Thallapai village in Mulakalapalli mandal on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Jogulu, 50.

An altercation ensued between Jogulu and his neighbour Veeraswamy on Monday night when the latter allegedly beat up the pet dog of Jogulu for frequenting his house and causing nuisance.

Both got into a physical fight even as their wives engaged in a verbal duel over the matter.

In a fit of rage, Veeraswamy allegedly attacked Jogulu with a stick for manhandling his wife in the ensuing melee.

Jogulu collapsed in the impact of the attack and died while being shifted to a hospital midway late on Monday night, sources added.

The Mulakalapalli police registered a case against Veeraswamy and are investigating.