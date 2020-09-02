Man jailed for sexual assault

Hyderabad

The offence took place in April 2019 in the Begumpet police station limits, when the accused, Chandraiah (64), was sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

A 65-year-old man on Tuesday was awarded rigorous imprisonment for five years for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

He was caught red-handed by the victim’s uncle who approached the police with a complaint. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered, after which an investigation was conducted and the victim was taken to the Bharosa Centre where her statement was recorded.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹ 10,000, or, in case of default, further six months of simple imprisonment.

