Man involved in many temple thefts held

HYDERABAD

03 February 2021 00:14 IST

He is accused in 42 cases in Hyderabad and 21 in AP

A person allegedly involved in several thefts in temples was apprehended, police said on Tuesday.

Kulsumpura police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Emani Ram Babu (52), who is in the pearl selling business. He is a resident of Netaji Nagar in Neredment. Police recovered three gold nose rings, a mangalsutra, nose ring, gold chain, two gold coins, among other valuables from his possession. Cases were registered against the accused in different police stations such as Kulsumpura, Gandhi Nagar, Begumpet, Madgul and Chilkalguda, in connection with theft of these items.

According to police, the accused is a habitual offender, and is in the habit of committing thefts at temples where he used to decamp with ornaments which adorned idols. He is allegedly involved in as many as 42 cases in Hyderabad, and 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

As much as 3.7 tolas in gold ornaments, 50 grams in silver ornaments were recovered from his person.