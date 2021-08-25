Hyderabad

Man inflicts knife injuries on friend

A man attacked his friend with a knife in Riyasatnagar area in the Santosh Nagar police station limits.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday night and the victim has been identified as Mahmood Ali Isa. The accused is Akbar.

Police said that the duo had a disagreement around three months ago over money. Later, they got into another dispute over a married woman. On Tuesday, Akbar attacked Mahmood with a knife, who sustained injuries on his face. Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway.


