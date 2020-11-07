Man impersonating as KCR’s gunman arrested

Hyderabad

07 November 2020 23:28 IST

Safari suit, toy pistol, duplicate police identity card seized

A 31-year-old man, who was impersonating as a sub-inspector of police working as gunman for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that one Nandikonda Santosh from Rethibowli was cheating innocent people in the name of providing attender and outsourcing jobs in the Judicial department by introducing himself as a police officer, the Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) apprehended the former.

They seized a safari suit, one toy pistol, duplicate police identity card in the name of N. Santosh, another card in the name of Mahankali Prakash, Sub-Inspector of Police, AR-Cyberabad city, a mobile phone and ₹25,000 cash from his possession.

“He hatched a plan to cheat innocent people in the guise of providing jobs in the Judicial department and other departments by taking money from them and also introducing himself as Sub-Inspector, working as gunman at the CM Camp Office,” Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police (OSD) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.

He said that the accused used to move by wearing a safari suit and informed locals that he had more influence in the department and he can arrange jobs by taking money from them.

“He also used to take rented cars and move along with the said vehicle as his own car,” Mr. Rao said.

A year ago, he came in contact with one Cheguri Narender of Kukatpally and cheated him by taking ₹30,000 and in October 2020, he duped one Musireddy Mahender Reddy from Warangal district and took ₹90,000.

In the same month, he cheated a family and got engaged with a woman by posing himself as a Sub-Inspector, the officer said.

He was handed over to Langer Houz police for further investigation.