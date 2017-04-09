Man hurt as slab caves in

Part of a house came crashing down on a 35-year-old man who was repairing it, on Sunday in Kapra. The man was rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital.

The building, an independent house on the High Tension Road near Kapra Lake, was being repaired by a group of workers. On Sunday, a portion of the slab of the roof came crashing down on Gandhi Nagar resident Narasimha, leaving him trapped between a loft where he was standing and the roof. Locals said the house was being used for residential purpose and let out on rent.

“Given the hot conditions, the man was lucky he survived. We had to bring in an earth-mover to extract him,” said C.S. Chandrashekar, a resident of the area who oversaw the rescue. It took around 45 minutes to extract the man from the rubble. To passersby, only his legs were visible from where he was stuck.

Old structure

When contacted, GHMC Deputy Commissioner for Kapra, P. Saroja, said they were apprised about the incident. “It was an old structure where some demolition and repair was taking place. We are yet to ascertain if the structure was authorised,” she said, adding that her office will have the property’s documents checked on Monday.

In the last one year, there have been at least four incidents that resulted in deaths, mostly that of people who were either constructing a structure or repairing, raising questions about GHMC’s functioning while allowing buildings to come up violating norms. Numerous dilapidated buildings collapsed during rains last year.

Meanwhile, doctors at Gandhi Hospital where the injured man was taken said the man’s right leg had fractures for which he being treated in the trauma ward. He did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, they added.