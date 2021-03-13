Man honey-trapped, cheated of ₹2 lakh

Hyderabad

13 March 2021 23:34 IST

Nude video call made to victim

A man from Malakpet approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Saturday stating that a woman cheated him of ₹ 2 lakh after a sleazy chat and ‘naked’ video call.

The victim informed the police that a few days ago he got a Facebook friend request from a woman and they started chatting after he accepted it.

During their conversation, she asked him for his WhatsApp number, which he shared. “Soon, she makes a video call to him and appears in a nude state and asks him to strip. He gets excited and removes all his clothes to develop a ‘conversation’ with the woman,” an officer said. During the process, she recorded his entire act using a screen recording application, uploaded the video on YouTube and sent him a link, demanding money to take it down from the internet. He got panicky and paid ₹ 50,000 to the woman in four or five instalments.

Advertising

Advertising

A few days later, he got another call from a man stating to be a police officer from the Delhi Crime branch informing him of his obscene video chat with the woman, who lodged a complaint against him. The officer demanded ₹1.50 lakh to convince the woman to withdraw the case and the victim paid the money, police said. “Even that was a fraud call,” they said. “When the woman started demanding more money, he approached us,” the officer said. A case was registered.