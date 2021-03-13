Man honey-trapped, cheated of ₹2 lakh

A man from Malakpet approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Saturday stating that a woman cheated him of ₹ 2 lakh after a sleazy chat and ‘naked’ video call.
The victim informed the police that a few days ago he got a Facebook friend request from a woman and they started chatting after he accepted it.
During their conversation, she asked him for his WhatsApp number, which he shared. “Soon, she makes a video call to him and appears in a nude state and asks him to strip. He gets excited and removes all his clothes to develop a ‘conversation’ with the woman,” an officer said. During the process, she recorded his entire act using a screen recording application, uploaded the video on YouTube and sent him a link, demanding money to take it down from the internet. He got panicky and paid ₹ 50,000 to the woman in four or five instalments.
A few days later, he got another call from a man stating to be a police officer from the Delhi Crime branch informing him of his obscene video chat with the woman, who lodged a complaint against him. The officer demanded ₹1.50 lakh to convince the woman to withdraw the case and the victim paid the money, police said. “Even that was a fraud call,” they said. “When the woman started demanding more money, he approached us,” the officer said. A case was registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath