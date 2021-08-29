Hyderabad

Man hit by bike, dies

A 46-year-old man, who was returning from a restaurant where he worked, was knocked down allegedly by a two-wheeler moving on the wrong side, near Big Bazaar in Ameerpet on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Shaik Murtuza, who was a resident of Bachupally.

According to the police, Mr. Murtuza was returning home from Chicha’s, a restaurant in Lakdi-ka-pul, when a bike with three persons on it and moving on the wrong side of the road hit him. The victim sustained severe injuries.

Passers-by rushed him to Gandhi Hospital where he died while being treated.


