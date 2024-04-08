Man held with 32 kgs of marijuana at ORR

April 08, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur seized 32 kilograms of marijuana from a man at Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kollur.

Officials said that they nabbed Banoth Laxman from Kollur tollgate and seized the contraband which was packed in 16 bags of two kgs each. The worth of the consignment is said to be ₹10.24 lakh. “He was smuggling the contraband to Hyderabad to sell it at higher rates to make money. He was nabbed based on a tip-off,” said the officials. The apprehended accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Kollur police for further investigation.

