ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with 32 kgs of marijuana at ORR

April 08, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur seized 32 kilograms of marijuana from a man at Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Kollur. 

Officials said that they nabbed Banoth Laxman from Kollur tollgate and seized the contraband which was packed in 16 bags of two kgs each. The worth of the consignment is said to be ₹10.24 lakh. “He was smuggling the contraband to Hyderabad to sell it at higher rates to make money. He was nabbed based on a tip-off,” said the officials. The apprehended accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Kollur police for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US