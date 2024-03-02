GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held while smuggling ganja from Odisha to Zaheerabad

March 02, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajendranagar police nabbed a man and seized about 124 kilograms of marijuana while he was smuggling it across borders from Odisha to Zaheerabad via Hyderabad.

Police said that they nabbed 26-year-old Sapavath Venkanna, a driver who collected the contraband from Somesh in Odisha and was delivering it to Shivaji in Zaheerabad. Both Somesh and Shivaji are at large.

“He was offered ₹10,000 by the peddlers to transport the drugs across borders. Accordingly, he started from Odisha on Thursday afternoon in a car, bearing the number AP 31 BF 8521. However, he was nabbed by the Rajendranagar police based on a tip off at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road,” said the police. 

Hyderabad / Telangana / narcotics & drug trafficking

